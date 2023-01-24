Home and Away spoilers: WHO asks out Nikau Parata?

Nikau Parata is in for a surprise when someone UNEXPECTED asks him out on a date on Home and Away!

Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) has been laying low with his love life since he made the mistake of hooking-up with unhinged Heather Fraser on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, beach lifesaver Nikau is in for a SURPRISE when Stacey Collingwood (Maleeka Gasbarri) starts flirting with him... and then asks him out on a date!



Hang on a minute, hasn't new gym trainer Stacey just started dating local paramedic, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os)?



WHAT is going on?



Of course, Nikau is unaware that Stacey has dropped a bombshell on Xander.



She doesn't believe in monogamy and likes to date multiple people at the same time.



After some thought, Xander decides to give non-monogamy a go with Stacey.



But could it be that he is still far more attached to the idea of a full-on relationship with Stacey than she is?



How will Xander react when he discovers Stacey has now got her eye on Nikau?



Is this NON-EXCLUSIVE thing all happening a bit too close to home?



Three's a crowd? Will Nikau go out on a date with Stacey on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is furious after her boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), blamed her for distracting him from his TAFE assignments.



Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is not impressed after she witnesses a confrontation between her nephew Theo and Kirby.



She encourages Theo to try and make amends with Kirby before their fallout deepens.



But there's still the question of mechanic Theo's TAFE assignment, which is due the next day!



Theo is in a total panic.



Luckily, SOMEONE steps forward and offers to help Theo get the assignment written overnight.



WHO comes to Theo's rescue?

Kirby is not happy with Theo on today's episode of Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Ziggy discovers why Theo is stressing out on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

