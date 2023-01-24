Home and Away spoilers: WHO asks out Nikau Parata?
Airs Thursday 2 February 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) has been laying low with his love life since he made the mistake of hooking-up with unhinged Heather Fraser on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, beach lifesaver Nikau is in for a SURPRISE when Stacey Collingwood (Maleeka Gasbarri) starts flirting with him... and then asks him out on a date!
Hang on a minute, hasn't new gym trainer Stacey just started dating local paramedic, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os)?
WHAT is going on?
Of course, Nikau is unaware that Stacey has dropped a bombshell on Xander.
She doesn't believe in monogamy and likes to date multiple people at the same time.
After some thought, Xander decides to give non-monogamy a go with Stacey.
But could it be that he is still far more attached to the idea of a full-on relationship with Stacey than she is?
How will Xander react when he discovers Stacey has now got her eye on Nikau?
Is this NON-EXCLUSIVE thing all happening a bit too close to home?
Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is furious after her boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), blamed her for distracting him from his TAFE assignments.
Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is not impressed after she witnesses a confrontation between her nephew Theo and Kirby.
She encourages Theo to try and make amends with Kirby before their fallout deepens.
But there's still the question of mechanic Theo's TAFE assignment, which is due the next day!
Theo is in a total panic.
Luckily, SOMEONE steps forward and offers to help Theo get the assignment written overnight.
WHO comes to Theo's rescue?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
