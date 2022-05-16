Home and Away spoilers: WHO attacks Justin Morgan?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Friday 27 May 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) is not a fan of Dimitri Poulos (Salvatore Coco) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Justin recently discovered how businessman Dimitri violently abused his then teenage son, Theo (Matt Evans).
Theo eventually fled the family home and came to Summer Bay in search of his aunt, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).
Dimitri, who is still lurking about Summer Bay, has warned Justin to stay out of his family's business.
But when Leah and boyfriend, Justin, start to suspect that Dimitri is trying to manipulate Theo into giving him another chance, the couple step in.
Dimitri is enraged after Theo claims Leah and Justin are better parents than he ever was.
Dimitri storms over to Summer Bay Autos to confront garage boss, Justin.
After Justin warns Dimitri to take responsibility for what he's done, Dimitri flies into a violent rage...
Things get competitive when Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) and her boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) challenge Jasmine's siblings, Xander (Luke Van Os) and Rose (Kirsty Marillier) to a volleyball match at the Caravan Park.
A bit of healthy competition seems to ease some of the awkwardness between the long-lost family members.
However, once Xander and Rose are alone together, Rose voices her suspicions that things may still not work out between them and Jasmine.
She didn't exactly welcome them with open arms when they first tracked her down.
Xander tries to persuade Rose to give Jasmine another chance.
Will policewoman Rose take a chance and go ahead with her transfer to Yabbie Creek Police Station?
Meanwhile, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and her mum Martha (Belinda Giblin) try to settle their differences.
The women had a massive falling out after Martha rejected Roo's offer to donate a kidney that could help prolong Martha's life.
But Roo is in for a surprise, when Martha reveals the REAL reason she wanted to return to the Bay and see her daughter in person...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.