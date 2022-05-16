Home and Away spoilers: WHO attacks Justin Morgan?

It's not looking good for Justin Morgan when he's involved in an angry confrontation on Home and Away...

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) is not a fan of Dimitri Poulos (Salvatore Coco) on Home and Away.



Justin recently discovered how businessman Dimitri violently abused his then teenage son, Theo (Matt Evans).



Theo eventually fled the family home and came to Summer Bay in search of his aunt, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).



Dimitri, who is still lurking about Summer Bay, has warned Justin to stay out of his family's business.



But when Leah and boyfriend, Justin, start to suspect that Dimitri is trying to manipulate Theo into giving him another chance, the couple step in.



Dimitri is enraged after Theo claims Leah and Justin are better parents than he ever was.



Dimitri storms over to Summer Bay Autos to confront garage boss, Justin.



After Justin warns Dimitri to take responsibility for what he's done, Dimitri flies into a violent rage...

Dimitri clashes with Leah and Justin over Theo on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Things get competitive when Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) and her boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) challenge Jasmine's siblings, Xander (Luke Van Os) and Rose (Kirsty Marillier) to a volleyball match at the Caravan Park.



A bit of healthy competition seems to ease some of the awkwardness between the long-lost family members.



However, once Xander and Rose are alone together, Rose voices her suspicions that things may still not work out between them and Jasmine.



She didn't exactly welcome them with open arms when they first tracked her down.



Xander tries to persuade Rose to give Jasmine another chance.



Will policewoman Rose take a chance and go ahead with her transfer to Yabbie Creek Police Station?

Rose still has her doubts about Jasmine on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Can Xander convince his sister Rose to stick around in the Bay on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and her mum Martha (Belinda Giblin) try to settle their differences.



The women had a massive falling out after Martha rejected Roo's offer to donate a kidney that could help prolong Martha's life.



But Roo is in for a surprise, when Martha reveals the REAL reason she wanted to return to the Bay and see her daughter in person...

Welcome to Summer Bay on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

