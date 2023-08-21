Home and Away spoilers: WHO blackmails Felicity Newman?

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) is slowly trying to get her life back on track after becoming the victim of a sexual assault on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But her protective husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), is not making things easy.



Tane is nervous about leaving Felicity alone so soon after her assault.



So gym boss Tane cancels his work schedule and follows Felicity to work at Salt.



However, his good intentions soon start to get on Felicity's nerves!



She gently tries to encourage him to go about his daily business as usual.



They have to try and get back to their everyday lives.



But later, Felicity is left reeling when the events of that infamous night come back to haunt her...



She receives a MYSTERY text message demanding $1000!



If she doesn't pay up, the blackmailer will post a video online from the night of the sexual assault...

Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is feeling disappointed after her boyfriend, Mali Hudson's (Kyle Shilling) less-than-romantic love declaration!



She had hoped the moment would be something special.



After downloading to her brother Xander (Luke Van Os) about feeling miserable about Mali, he decides to have a word.



Unfortunately, Mali is oblivious to his "crime"!



Can Mali find a way to make things right with Rose?

WHY has Mali messed-up with girlfriend Rose on Home and Away? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) is determined to have some fun, now that she's found out folks are gossiping about her and John Palmer (Shane Withington).



Since there's speculation that long-time friends Irene and John are now an item, Irene decides to put on a BIG show of love for John... to fuel even further speculation!



However, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is not too happy with all the chatter about her ex-husband, John, and Irene.



And when she hears that Irene has been chosen as John's plus one for the upcoming wedding of Marilyn and John's son, Jett, she is possibly even a bit JEALOUS!

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5