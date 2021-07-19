'Home and Away' spoilers: WHO confronts Mackenzie Booth?

Will Mackenzie Booth finally get her act together after Ziggy hits her with some harsh home truths about her selfish behaviour.

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) appears to have no regrets after getting her brother Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) thrown out of Salt by policeman Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But Mac's former housemate Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is not impressed when she hears how Mac is still acting like a diva and pushing away her nearest and dearest.

So Ziggy storms over to Salt to give restaurant boss Mac a piece of her mind! At first Mac attempts to bite back with some bitchy comments about Ziggy, but she's clearly left shaken after Ziggy hits back with some harsh home truths about her selfish behaviour.



Will this be the wake-up call moody Mac needs to finally get her act together?

Ziggy confronts Mac at Salt on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is still trying to get back in the good books with his girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).



So he continues on his apology tour of Summer Bay.



Justin tries to make amends with builder Stephen Tennyon (Bren Foster), who he recently bashed and put in hospital.



However, Stephen is now on his guard around erratic Justin and warns him to back off and leave him alone.



But when Justin continues to push the matter, things threaten to get heated between the two men again.

Stephen is alarmed when Justin confronts him again on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Everyone appears stunned at the news that Susie McAllister is DEAD.



However, Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) has done his homework and knows that crafty conwoman Susie made plenty of enemies during her time in Summer Bay.



Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) is surprised when Cash calls her in for questioning at the police station. Unfortunately, Irene doesn't do herself any favours when she goes on the defensive when asked about the clashes between her and Susie.



Is Irene about to become one of the prime suspects in Susie's murder?

Cash has some questions for Irene about scheming Susie on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR