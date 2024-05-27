Home and Away spoilers: WHO confronts Valerie over the drugs?

Kirby tracks down Valerie after all the trouble she has caused for Theo on Home and Away...

Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) can't bring himself to abandon girlfriend, Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clarke), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Despite the fact that Valerie is responsible for getting Theo and his Lyrik bandmates, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), ARRESTED after she hid a bag of "party pills" in one of their guitar cases!



When Theo catches-up with Valerie, he questions whether she tried to set him up by planting the drugs?



After all, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) had just caught the couple with the drugs during Justin and Leah Patterson's (Ada Nicodemou) wedding day.



Justin warned Theo to send Valerie packing back to the city!



However, when Valerie still seems to be in denial about what she has done, Theo's ex-girfriend, Kirby, takes matters into her own hands.



Angry about the impact troubled Valerie has been having on Theo's life, Kirby challenges Valerie about her behaviour.



And questions whether she even really cares about Theo?

Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) fears it's only a matter of time before his sister, Eden, tells his wife Imogen about his affair with Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).



Eden has been on the warpath since she accidentally caught SECRET lovers Levi and Mackenzie together.

But she agrees to hear his side of the story.



Levi acknowledges that he has probably thrown away his marriage to wife, Imogen.



But he doesn't want to lose Eden too.



Especially as they were estranged for so long.



But Eden has little sympathy for LOVE CHEAT Levi.



Will she soon be on the phone to Imogen...



Meanwhile, things are tense between Salt business partners, Mackenzie and Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis).



Felicity doesn't intend to let Mackenzie off the hook so easily for her actions...



Levi tries to justify his affair to Eden on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5