Home and Away spoilers: WHO confronts Valerie over the drugs?
Airs Tuesday 4 June 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) can't bring himself to abandon girlfriend, Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clarke), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Despite the fact that Valerie is responsible for getting Theo and his Lyrik bandmates, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), ARRESTED after she hid a bag of "party pills" in one of their guitar cases!
When Theo catches-up with Valerie, he questions whether she tried to set him up by planting the drugs?
After all, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) had just caught the couple with the drugs during Justin and Leah Patterson's (Ada Nicodemou) wedding day.
Justin warned Theo to send Valerie packing back to the city!
However, when Valerie still seems to be in denial about what she has done, Theo's ex-girfriend, Kirby, takes matters into her own hands.
Angry about the impact troubled Valerie has been having on Theo's life, Kirby challenges Valerie about her behaviour.
And questions whether she even really cares about Theo?
Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) fears it's only a matter of time before his sister, Eden, tells his wife Imogen about his affair with Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).
Eden has been on the warpath since she accidentally caught SECRET lovers Levi and Mackenzie together.
But she agrees to hear his side of the story.
Levi acknowledges that he has probably thrown away his marriage to wife, Imogen.
But he doesn't want to lose Eden too.
Especially as they were estranged for so long.
But Eden has little sympathy for LOVE CHEAT Levi.
Will she soon be on the phone to Imogen...
Meanwhile, things are tense between Salt business partners, Mackenzie and Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis).
Felicity doesn't intend to let Mackenzie off the hook so easily for her actions...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.