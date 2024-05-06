Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Cash invite to stay?
Airs Wednesday 15 May 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) is desperate to spend some quality time with her boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But it's getting harder and harder since Cash took on a job as a private bodyguard for celebrity client, Stevie Marlow (Catherine Van-Davies).
He keeps running off to actress Stevie, every time there's a new twist in the case involving her MYSTERY stalker.
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, ex-copper Cash is concerned when he discovers SOMEONE has posted a picture of the outside of Stevie's hotel on social media.
Her location has been leaked.
Which means she is no longer safe there.
But Eden is in for a BIG surprise, when Cash returns home... and brings Stevie with him!
She's temporarily moving in with them until he's made alternate arrangements!
Eden is not at all happy about Cash literally bringing his work home with him.
Will Stevie's stay at the house be short and sweet?
Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) apologises to fiance, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), about being a control freak over their upcoming wedding.
Justin is happy when Leah says she'll try to stop micromanaging every detail of their Big Day.
So, Justin hurries off to officially book friend John Palmer (Shane Withington) as their marriage celebrant!
Has John got what it takes to bring his A-game for the couple?
And how will Leah react when she finds out WHO Justin has asked to officiate the ceremony?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
