Home and Away spoilers: Who does Eden flirt with?
Airs Friday 24 January 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
You would think that Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) would want to try and stay on her younger sister Abigail's (Hailey Pinto) good side on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
After all, there's a ton of tension between the sisters at the moment.
Eden didn't help the situation when she sneaked a peek at Abigail's SECRET journal.
Abigail's new therapist, Tim Russell (George Pullar), is determined to get to the bottom of the awkward relationship dynamics between Abigail and her siblings, Eden and Levi (Tristan Gorey).
But what will happen when the Fowler family agree to a group counselling session with Tim?
Will the cause of the bad blood between Abigail and Eden come to light?
Stressed out over what's going on with her family, later Eden drowns her sorrows at Salt.
But when Tim joins Eden for a drink, the vibe soon turns flirty!
Are both Eden and Tim about to cross an unprofessional line?
Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), arrive home with some BIG news!
The couple want to get their marriage back on track after their recent falling out.
Leah tells Justin she remembers how beautiful their wedding day was.
So she wants them to get back into that romantic space by renewing their wedding vows!
Will Justin be on board with his wife's hopes for a new chapter?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
