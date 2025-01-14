Home and Away spoilers: Who does Eden flirt with?

Eden could be playing with fire when she starts flirting with her sister Abigail's new counsellor Tim on Home and Away!

You would think that Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) would want to try and stay on her younger sister Abigail's (Hailey Pinto) good side.



After all, there's a ton of tension between the sisters at the moment.

Eden didn't help the situation when she sneaked a peek at Abigail's SECRET journal.



Abigail's new therapist, Tim Russell (George Pullar), is determined to get to the bottom of the awkward relationship dynamics between Abigail and her siblings, Eden and Levi (Tristan Gorey).

But what will happen when the Fowler family agree to a group counselling session with Tim?



Will the cause of the bad blood between Abigail and Eden come to light?



Stressed out over what's going on with her family, later Eden drowns her sorrows at Salt.

But when Tim joins Eden for a drink, the vibe soon turns flirty!



Are both Eden and Tim about to cross an unprofessional line?

Tim risks crossing a line when he finds himself flirting with Eden on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), arrive home with some BIG news!



The couple want to get their marriage back on track after their recent falling out.

Leah tells Justin she remembers how beautiful their wedding day was.



So she wants them to get back into that romantic space by renewing their wedding vows!



Will Justin be on board with his wife's hopes for a new chapter?

Leah and Justin want to renew their wedding vows on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

