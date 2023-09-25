Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Eden Fowler PUNCH?
Airs Thursday 5 October 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) is furious that her now ex-band mate, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), has messed things up for Lyrik on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Since Kirby QUIT the band to launch a solo career, her new manager, Forrest Duke (Elijah Williams) has informed band manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), that Lyrik may not perform any of the tracks that songwriter Kirby penned for their debut album!
So, basically, this means BIG trouble since the band are due to perform at Salt.
Without Kirby's songs on the playlist, what will they perform instead?
To add insult to injury, Eden finds out about Kirby's houseswap arrangement with Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).
So when Eden signs-up to take a self-defence class run by friends, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) and Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), she's ready to take out her frustrations.
Unfortunately, another Summer Bay resident accidentally finds themselves in the firing line of Eden's fists!
But WHO?
Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) has been one of Lyrik's biggest supporters since the band launched.
However, restaurant/bar manager Mackenzie is NOT impressed when she finds out that Lyrik will only be able to perform cover versions during their next gig at Salt.
With Lyrik's debut album causing a buzz, that's what the paying customers want to hear.
Mackenzie is not happy about band manager Justin's deception.
Will she pull the plug on Lyrik's latest gig?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
