Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Rose Delaney try to KISS?

WHAT will happen when Rose Delaney tries to kiss her ex-boyfriend Mali on Home and Away?

Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) couldn't believe it when her boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), broke-up with her on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The local copper and surfer dude had only been dating for a short time.



Rose's brother, Xander (Luke Van Os), still believes there is unfinished business between the former couple.



He's been trying to play Cupid and bring Rose and Mali back together again!



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Xander pushes Rose to tell Mali that she still has feelings for him.



Rose is mortified at the thought that Mali may not feel the same way.



However, she plucks up the courage to ask Mali for a surf lesson.



Out on the water, their connection seems stronger than ever.



So Rose seizes the moment and tries to kiss Mali!



How will he react?

Rose tries to kiss her ex-boyfriend Mali on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is furious after discovering Kahu Parata (Jordi Webber) has been warned to stay away from her.



WHO has been meddling in her personal life?



Mackenzie jumps to the WRONG conclusion and thinks it is her housemate, Mali, who warned Kahu off her.



She makes a terrible mistake when she publicly calls out Mali.



Are the housemates heading for a fallout?



And will the REAL culprits, who warned Kahu, step forward?

Tane and Felicity have something to CONFESS to Mackenzie on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is ready for a fight after she and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) were served with legal papers from Stunning Organics.



Kirby reckons they need to find other victims of the corrupt skincare company.



So she sets up an online forum for people to share their stories and experiences.



At first, nothing much happens.



But then a victim comes forward...



Could this be the start of Marilyn and Kirby's fight back against the bullying business?

Marilyn and Kirby have a plan to fight back against Stunning Organics on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

