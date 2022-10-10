Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Tane Parata have a warning for?

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) is not exactly happy that copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is still living under his roof on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



It certainly won't be ideal if the biker gang find out that Tane is casually hanging out with the Senior Constable that shot DEAD their leader, Marty!



So, Tane is not at all impressed when Cash SNAPS back at his sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), when she confronts him about his latest drunken spiral.



Cash warns Felicity to back off and then storms out of the Parata house.



However, Tane has had enough and warns Cash that he is in danger of pushing away everybody that cares about him...

About last night! Cash has some explaining to do on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is still reeling after her unexpected drunken late-night guest... Cash!



Rose and Cash have an awkward exchange on the beach.



WHAT was all that about last night?



Cash just wants to pretend that nothing happened.



Felicity witnesses the awkward atmosphere between Rose and Cash.



She presses Rose for an explanation about what's going on.



Felicity is shocked when Rose spills the beans about the night before...

Theo and Kirby become a viral sensation on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) and his girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) have been assigned to work on some PR ideas for Lyrik.



But they've been a bit distracted by their blossoming romance!



However, after Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) check in on their progress, Theo and Kirby realise they'd better get down to work if they want to keep their bandmates on side.



After Kirby hears about Theo's previous video channel and success on social media, they decide to perform and post a video of the first-ever song they wrote together.



The video goes viral and leads to an interview request from a music journalist.



Remi and Eden are going to be stoked about all the FREE publicity for the band!



OR will they??

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5