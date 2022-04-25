Home and Away spoilers: WHO flirts with Cash Newman?

Who is the mystery woman who flirts with Cash Newman on today's episode of Home and Away?

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) catches the eye of a MYSTERY woman on today's episode of Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Cash heads to the ocean pool, where he first flirted with his now girlfriend, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost).



He gets chatting with Rose (Kirsty Marillier), a new arrival in town, who certainly likes the sight of a shirtless Cash diving into the pool!



Cash crosses paths with Rose again later that day, and she invites him for a swim.



But the policeman quickly makes it clear that he's a taken man.



However, as Cash walks off, it's clear that Rose still likes what she sees.



Has mystery new arrival Rose got her eye on Cash on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Meanwhile, Jasmine is thrown into a spin when she comes face-to-face with mystery man, Xander (Luke Van Os), who claims to be her long-lost half-brother!



Jasmine is still dealing with the news that her estranged father has passed away.



And now there's another BOMBSHELL!



Xander reveals he only discovered her existence when their father's will was read.



But Jasmine is having none of it.



She reckons Xander is just a scammer and orders him to leave!

Will Xander and Rose stick around in Summer Bay on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

The plot thickens when Xander meets-up with his half-sister... Rose, the mystery woman who flirted with Cash!



Xander is down-in-the-dumps after being sent packing by Jasmine.



But there's another reason that the siblings have tracked down Jasmine to Summer Bay...



Their father has left Jasmine some inheritance money!



How will Jasmine react to yet another bombshell?

Elsewhere, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) comes clean to friend, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) about the REAL reason behind her sudden health relapse.



But despite help from doctor, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner), Marilyn's self-esteem takes a dive with the realisation she will be taking medication for the rest of her life.

