Home and Away spoilers: WHO gives Ziggy Astoni a FRIGHT?
Airs Friday 6 August 2021 at 6.00pm on Channel 5.
Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) finds herself questioned by Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) and Amy Peters (Lisa Flanagan) on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The police are very curious about Ziggy's garage boss Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and know Justin had a grudge against conwoman Susie McAllister.
Ziggy wants to defend Justin.
But unfortunately it's a tricky situation, since Justin has been behaving very badly of late!
When Ziggy returns home, she is alarmed to discover the farmhouse has been ransacked an an unexpected intruder is waiting for her... Justin!
Justin, who has a painkiller addiction, demands Ziggy hands over the supply of dodgy pills she confiscated from his work locker recently.
How far will DESPERATE Justin go to get what he wants?
As the murder investigation continues, Cash and Amy keep their eyes and ears open around Summer Bay.
John Palmer (Shane Withington) is called back to the police station for further questioning about his ex-lover, Susie McAllister.
Amy is particularly curious about the text messages John exchanged with Susie in the days leading up to her death.
John is thrown when Amy suggests he sent the Susie texts to himself!
John claims that Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and Stephen Tennyson (Bren Foster) both saw the text messages on his phone.
But the police interview is enough to get John rattled when Amy points out he had means, motive and opportunity.
Suddenly John realises he's high on the list of their suspects...
Leah is still feeling shaken after her last run-in with angry boyfriend Justin.
She is grateful to builder Stephen for changing the locks at the Morgan house but she still doesn't feel safe.
After spending the evening together at Salt, Leah and Stephen find themselves getting closer and about to kiss...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.