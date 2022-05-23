Home and Away spoilers: WHO hassles Mackenzie Booth for money?

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) isn't free of her money troubles just yet on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Despite bringing in some big bucks with the SECRET poker nights at Salt, restaurant boss Mackenzie has fallen behind with the rent.



Surf Club boss John Palmer (Shane Withington) warns Mackenzie that she owes two months of rent for the restaurant premises.



In front of her brother, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), Mackenzie attempts to brush it aside as an accounting error.



As John continues to hassle Mackenzie for the missing money, she tries to secure a loan from her bank.



But when Mackenzie is unable to borrow any extra money, what will she do?

John hassles Mackenzie over unpaid rent money on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Nathan Silva (Ryan Panizza) returns to Salt.



After striking it lucky at the previous poker nights, Nathan wants to know when the next secret gambling session is.



Mackenzie tells Nathan there are no more nights planned for the foreseeable future.



However, Nathan has a confession to make...



He actually lost a lot of money at the last poker night... and the money wasn't his to lose.



Now he needs to pay back the debt... or else!



Since Mackenzie knows all about unpaid debts, will she take pity on Nathan and help come-up with an unexpected solution to his problem?

Poker player Nathan needs a favour from Mackenzie on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

At the hospital, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and her mum Martha (Belinda Giblin) meet with the transplant coordinator.



After all this time, Martha has finally agreed to go ahead with the kidney transplant that could help prolong her life.



However, there's a terrible twist of fate in store...



Dr Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) reports that hospital tests reveal that Martha's condition has got worse.



Her medication will need to be increased.



And worst of all, Martha may never be healthy enough again for the transplant surgery...

The Stewart family receive some SHOCK news about Martha's health on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

