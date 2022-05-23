Home and Away spoilers: WHO hassles Mackenzie Booth for money?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Wednesday 1 June 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) isn't free of her money troubles just yet on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Despite bringing in some big bucks with the SECRET poker nights at Salt, restaurant boss Mackenzie has fallen behind with the rent.
Surf Club boss John Palmer (Shane Withington) warns Mackenzie that she owes two months of rent for the restaurant premises.
In front of her brother, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), Mackenzie attempts to brush it aside as an accounting error.
As John continues to hassle Mackenzie for the missing money, she tries to secure a loan from her bank.
But when Mackenzie is unable to borrow any extra money, what will she do?
Nathan Silva (Ryan Panizza) returns to Salt.
After striking it lucky at the previous poker nights, Nathan wants to know when the next secret gambling session is.
Mackenzie tells Nathan there are no more nights planned for the foreseeable future.
However, Nathan has a confession to make...
He actually lost a lot of money at the last poker night... and the money wasn't his to lose.
Now he needs to pay back the debt... or else!
Since Mackenzie knows all about unpaid debts, will she take pity on Nathan and help come-up with an unexpected solution to his problem?
At the hospital, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and her mum Martha (Belinda Giblin) meet with the transplant coordinator.
After all this time, Martha has finally agreed to go ahead with the kidney transplant that could help prolong her life.
However, there's a terrible twist of fate in store...
Dr Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) reports that hospital tests reveal that Martha's condition has got worse.
Her medication will need to be increased.
And worst of all, Martha may never be healthy enough again for the transplant surgery...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.