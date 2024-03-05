Home and Away spoilers: WHO is annoyed with Mali?

Mali is in BIG TROUBLE with Mackenzie after interfering in her love life on Home and Away!

Mali Hudson (played by Kyle Shilling) promised that he would look out for Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) after her brother Dean left town on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, Mackenzie is not happy after housemate Mali interfered with what's brewing between her and dishy doctor, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey).

After catching Mackenzie and Levi getting romantic, Mali escorted him off the property.



He angrily accused Levi of crossing professional boundaries and taking advantage of patient, Mackenzie.

However, Mackenzie has been quick to jump to Levi's defence and argue back that she is no longer his patient.



Mali is out of line and should stay out of her love life in the future!



But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, the reality hits that there may not be a future between Mackenzie and Levi anyway.



The heart doctor is about to leave Summer Bay and return to his regular job in the city.



And little does Mackenzie know, but Levi is returning home to a MYSTERY woman called Imogen.



WHO is she?

Is there a future for Levi and Mackenzie on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

John Palmer (Shane Withington) is back on board at the Surf Club, running the Bronze Medallion course.



However, since John's return, there have been some unexplained goings-on bengind-the-scenes.



Other members of the Surf Club committee keep QUITTING!



Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) reports that another committee member has just quit.



They need to get to the bottom of WHAT is going on before the Surf Club collapses!



Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) becomes suspicious that Yabbie Creek estate agent, Simon Henderson, may some how be involved.



After all, Simon threatened to withdraw his sponsorship of the Surf Club if John got his job back!



Dana decides to push Simon's son, Banjo (Michael Cameron), to reveal more about witnessing his dad handing out wads of cash committee members!



But will Banjo be willing to betray his own dad?

Dana confronts Banjo about his dodgy dad on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5