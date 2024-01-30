Home and Away spoilers: Will John get SACKED from the Surf Club?
Airs Wednesday 7 February 2024 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
John Palmer (played by Shane Withington) seems to be on top of the world on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
John believes he has sorted the situation, after the complaint by Bronze Medallion course student, Banjo Henderson.
However, the problem has not gone away...
Banjo happens to be the son of Simon Henderson, the owner of Yabbie Creek Real Estate.
Simon is also a BIG sponsor of the Surf Club.
Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) reports that Simon is not happy about the situation... and wants John gone!
As the Surf Club Committee gathers to discuss the matter, John is determined to defend himself against the previous accusations of bullying and micro-aggressions.
But things are about to get worse for John...
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is determined to do things on his own terms after the breakdown of his marriage to Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis).
But it's also been a pretty emotional and stressful time.
So on today's episode of the Aussie soap, social worker Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) tries to be a good friend.
Tane eventually confides in Harper that he feels like he has been fighting for their relationship since the day he met Felicity.
Is there a chance it's not completely over between the couple?
Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is feeling good, as he has reached the last day of his anger management course.
After that unfortunate incident involving his troublesome teenage daughter, Ava.
But Justin's plans for a romantic night in with his fiancee, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), are interrupted by an alarming phone call from local policewoman, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier)...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.