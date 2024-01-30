Home and Away spoilers: Will John get SACKED from the Surf Club?

John's job at the Surf Club is on the line on Home and Away...

John Palmer (played by Shane Withington) seems to be on top of the world on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



John believes he has sorted the situation, after the complaint by Bronze Medallion course student, Banjo Henderson.



However, the problem has not gone away...



Banjo happens to be the son of Simon Henderson, the owner of Yabbie Creek Real Estate.



Simon is also a BIG sponsor of the Surf Club.



Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) reports that Simon is not happy about the situation... and wants John gone!



As the Surf Club Committee gathers to discuss the matter, John is determined to defend himself against the previous accusations of bullying and micro-aggressions.



But things are about to get worse for John...

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is determined to do things on his own terms after the breakdown of his marriage to Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis).



But it's also been a pretty emotional and stressful time.



So on today's episode of the Aussie soap, social worker Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) tries to be a good friend.



Tane eventually confides in Harper that he feels like he has been fighting for their relationship since the day he met Felicity.



Is there a chance it's not completely over between the couple?

Harper supports Tane after the break-up of his marriage on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is feeling good, as he has reached the last day of his anger management course.



After that unfortunate incident involving his troublesome teenage daughter, Ava.



But Justin's plans for a romantic night in with his fiancee, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), are interrupted by an alarming phone call from local policewoman, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier)...

Justin receives some worrying news about Leah on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5