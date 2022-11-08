Home and Away spoilers: WHO is Marilyn Chambers reunited with?

Marilyn Chambers is thrilled when it looks like she'll get another chance to reconnect with her long-lost daughter Heather on Home and Away...

Marilyn Chambers (played by Emily Symons) is devastated at the thought she won't see her secret long-lost daughter, Heather Fraser (guest star Sofia Nolan) again on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Heather fled Summer Bay after a confrontation with Marilyn's friend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), who warned her to stop with her twisted mind games and bad behaviour!



While friends including Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and his daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker) try to get the bottom of the fallout between Marilyn and Leah, Marilyn receives an unexpected text message and suddenly rushes out of the Diner without further explanation...



Down at the beach, Marilyn can't believe it when she is reunited with Heather!



Heather has decided to return and make amends for her previous bad behaviour, which included slashing the car tyres of Marilyn's ex-husband, John Palmer (Shane Withington).



Heather appears to be on an apology tour and has a SURPRISE idea of how she can make things right with Marilyn and her friends.



Later that day, Heather takes Marilyn out to a beautiful countryside property, which she reveals is her old boarding school.



But WHAT is Heather planning?

Heather wants to make amends with Marilyn and her friends on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Marilyn's friends are feeling frustrated that they are no closer to getting to the bottom of her latest strange behaviour.



Leah can't let on too much, or else it will mean revealing the truth about the connection between Marilyn and Heather.



But Alf, Roo, Leah and Irene are in for a surprise when they each receive a digital invite to a mysterious brunch with Marilyn!



They are all confused... WHAT is the occasion?



Wanting to support Marilyn, but also wanting some answers, the friends follow the directions on the invite and drive out to the countryside property where Marilyn went earlier.



But unaware of Heather's return, what exactly are Alf, Roo, Leah and Irene walking into?

WHAT does Heather have planned for Alf, Roo, Leah and Irene on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

