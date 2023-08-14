Home and Away spoilers: WHO is Marilyn Chambers SUSPICIOUS about?

Marilyn Chambers is suspicious about what's going on between Irene and John on Home and Away!

Marilyn Chambers (played by Emily Symons) is just good friends with her ex-husband, John Palmer (Shane Withington), these days on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But that doesn't mean she's ready to see him moving on with another woman.



Especially if the other woman is her long-time friend, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger)!



John has moved in with Irene while he recovers from his recent health scare.



Marilyn and other Summer Bay locals haven't failed to notice the blossoming friendship.



Infact, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) and Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) start to become suspicious that John and Irene may now be romantically involved!!



Marilyn doesn't react well to the rumours and is determined to find out what is REALLY going on at Irene's place behind closed doors...

Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is still refusing to swallow his pride and accept help.



He's worked hard to get to this position and is not prepared to accept a bailout from his family or friends.



But Mali's girlfriend, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), is not giving up.



She joins forces with her brother, Xander (Luke Van Os), and Mali's housemate, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) to come-up with a plan.



But will it be a plan that Mali is prepared to get on board with?

Mali is too proud to ask for help on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is back in the Bay with more positive news about his daughter Roo's (Georgie Parker) recovery in hospital in the city.



Nothing more has been heard from Stunning Organics since angry Alf stormed the company's press conference to confront the new CEO.



Alf is now being hailed a hero for exposing and destroying the reputation of the corrupt cosmetics company.



Is the nightmare of Stunning Organics FINALLY behind everyone involved?

Alf has been hailed a hero after storming the Stunning Organics press conference on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

