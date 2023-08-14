Home and Away spoilers: WHO is Marilyn Chambers SUSPICIOUS about?
Airs Friday 25 August 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Marilyn Chambers (played by Emily Symons) is just good friends with her ex-husband, John Palmer (Shane Withington), these days on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But that doesn't mean she's ready to see him moving on with another woman.
Especially if the other woman is her long-time friend, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger)!
John has moved in with Irene while he recovers from his recent health scare.
Marilyn and other Summer Bay locals haven't failed to notice the blossoming friendship.
Infact, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) and Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) start to become suspicious that John and Irene may now be romantically involved!!
Marilyn doesn't react well to the rumours and is determined to find out what is REALLY going on at Irene's place behind closed doors...
Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is still refusing to swallow his pride and accept help.
He's worked hard to get to this position and is not prepared to accept a bailout from his family or friends.
But Mali's girlfriend, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), is not giving up.
She joins forces with her brother, Xander (Luke Van Os), and Mali's housemate, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) to come-up with a plan.
But will it be a plan that Mali is prepared to get on board with?
Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is back in the Bay with more positive news about his daughter Roo's (Georgie Parker) recovery in hospital in the city.
Nothing more has been heard from Stunning Organics since angry Alf stormed the company's press conference to confront the new CEO.
Alf is now being hailed a hero for exposing and destroying the reputation of the corrupt cosmetics company.
Is the nightmare of Stunning Organics FINALLY behind everyone involved?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.