Home and Away spoilers: WHO is out to prove Cash is innocent?

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) now knows the truth about what really happened on the night Tim Russell (George Pullar) was attacked on Home and Away



But even though copper Cash is an innocent man, he is still prepared to take the blame for the crime that he DIDN'T commit!



Senior Constable Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is alarmed when she finds out that therapist Tim's vengeful ex-patient, Nerida Mullins (Ellie Gall), was caught in his hospital room.



Rose tries to convince Detective Townsend (Craig Hall) to further investigate Nerida's alibi for the night of the attack.



But as far as Detective Townsend is concerned, there is only ONE prime suspect... Cash!



In the meantime, Cash's foster dad, Gary Morrow (Peter Phelps), returns to Summer Bay.



He is not prepared to just sit back and see Cash convicted of a crime he didn't commit.



Even though Rose has been kicked-off the investigation by Townsend, will she agree to team-up with Gary to help clear Cash's name?

Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto) is determined to keep her new romance with Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) a secret from her big brother, Levi (Tristan Gorey).



Abigail knows from past experience how overprotective Levi can be.



Levi's girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), feels caught-in-the-middle.



She reckons the new couple should come clean and tell Levi the truth, since they are all living together under the same roof.



Unfortunately, before they get the chance, Levi unexpectedly sees Mali and Abigail kissing outside the Surf Club!

Uh-oh...

