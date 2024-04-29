Home and Away spoilers: WHO is spying on Cash and Stevie?
Airs Monday 6 May 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) has a creepy suspicion that Stevie Marlow's (Catherine Van-Davies) stalker may be copying scenes from her horror movie, Death Throes, on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
After watching Death Throes the night before, Cash questions Stevie on whether anything weird has also happened to any of her film co-stars?
Cash is in for a SHOCK when Stevie casually mentions that her co-star, Crystal, died a few months ago in MYSTERY circumstances!
Hmm, maybe Stevie should have mentioned this before??
It turns out that Crystal was Stevie's best friend.
She seemed to be perfectly fine until the day she just "fell" off a cliff!
Private bodyguard Cash is on high ALERT when a mystery package is delivered to Stevie's doorstep.
Inside is a cuddly teddy bear.
Stevie brushes it off as a harmless gift from a fan.
But Cash and Stevie are unaware that the teddy bear contains a hidden camera that is now watching their every move...
Justin Morgan (James Stewart) wants to know what's going on after witnessing a bust-up between Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) and his ex-girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), on the beach.
Theo lies that Kirby is just JEALOUS after discovering that Theo and visiting Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clarke) are now dating!
Justin is fooled by Theo's lie.
However, Valerie is not happy when she finds out Theo has gone public with news of their relationship.
She feels betrayed and storms off!
Unaware of what has been happening with her nephew Theo and Valerie's pill-popping, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) wonders if it's time for vulnerable Valerie to check back in with the Mental Health Clinic in the city...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
