'Home and Away' spoilers: WHO is the new owner of the garage?

Justin Morgan is in for a SURPRISE when he meets the new owner of Summer Bay Auto on Home and Away!

Justin Morgan's (played by James Stewart) job is on the line at the moment on Home and Away.



Summer Bay Auto is up for sale, so garage manager Justin could soon be out of a job.



Family friend John Palmer (Shane Withington) has already offered to buy the business to help out Justin and his girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).



But neither Justin or Leah are particularly keen on mixing friends and business.



After an offer to buy the garage is accepted, Justin is summoned to meet with the new owner.



But Justin and Leah are both in for a surprise when John gatecrashes the meeting and announces himself as the new owner of Summer Bay Auto!



John promises Justin and Leah that he intends to keep his nose out of the day-to-day running of the business.



But we might have to watch this space on that!





John reveals the real reason he bought the garage on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) reckons it would be great if photographer Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) gets involved with Martha Stewart's (Belinda Giblin) art fundraiser for mental health awareness.



After all, Bella has had her own mental health struggles in the past.



But Bella is reluctant to get involved in another photo exhibition and reveals she is taking a break from photography for the moment.



Bella offers up one of her original photography pieces for the auction.



But what is the REAL reason she is taking a break from photography?

Something is troubling Bella on today's episode of Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) has mixed emotions about her upcoming date with copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).



Cash has apologised for previously snooping into Jasmine's background.



But Jasmine confides in Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) that she's still afraid the date is gonna be a DISASTER!



Will Jasmine manage to see a different side to the off-duty policeman?

Will Jasmine and Cash's date end in disaster on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR.