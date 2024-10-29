Home and Away spoilers: WHO knows Justin's SECRET?

Theo demands to know WHAT is going on between Justin and Claudia on Home and Away...

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) is going to have to talk his way out of TROUBLE on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) has now seen garage boss Justin sneaking around with customer, Claudia Salini (Rachael Carpani).



WHAT is that all about?

Could Justin be cheating on his wife and Theo's aunt, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou)?



In which case, Theo and Justin are going to be having some SERIOUS words...



Of course, Theo is unaware of the SECRET arrangement that Justin has made to be Claudia's designated driver while she is out-of-action with a broken arm.

He still feels to blame for her car accident, since Summer Bay Auto was supposed to service her car beforehand.



When Leah arrives at the garage with a surprise lunch for Justin, Theo keeps lurking around giving Justin the evils.

Finally, unnerved by Theo's strange behaviour, Justin demands to know what his problem is.



In front of Leah, will Theo reveal that he saw Justin and Claudia together?

Will Theo agree to keep Justin's SECRET on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is trying to get to the bottom of what's going on with his girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).

He loves her too much to ignore the warning signs that something is troubling hospital doctor Bree deep down...

Remi wants Bree to seek out some professional help.



Eventually, she assures him that she will call her counsellor.



But is Bree just putting on an act and telling Remi what he wants to hear?

Remi encourages troubled Bree to seek help on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Carl Hayes (Matthew Holmes) is lurking around Summer Bay on the lookout for his teenage son, Perri (Cantona Stewart).



Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) unknowingly points Carl in the direction of Perri at the gym.



With Perri's temporary guardian, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), not around, Carl seizes his chance to THREATEN his son again...

Carl threatens son Perri again on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5