Home and Away spoilers: WHO meets Levi's wife?
Airs Monday 15 April 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Married man Levi Fowler (played by Tristan Gorey) is still playing away from home as he continues his SECRET affair with Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The cheating doctor has so far managed to keep his life back in the city separate from his sneaky return visits to Summer Bay to see lover Mackenzie.
However, on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Levi's worlds collide when his sister Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) unexpectedly turns-up on the doorstep during a SURPRISE visit to the city!
Levi is completely thrown but introduces Eden to his wife, Imogen (Georgia Blizzard).
Imogen is delighted to meet Eden and confides in her about her future dream of starting a family with Levi.
Which leaves him feeling more guilty than ever over his affair with Mackenzie...
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) has some great news for Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).
They have landed a couple of interviews following their duo gig during the Moonlight At Salt event.
However, when Kirby bumps into Theo with Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clarke), she is instantly suspicious that the friends have been "partying" again.
Is Theo up to handling an interview?
Worried about what's been going on lately with her ex-boyfriend, Kirby becomes convinced that visiting Valerie is a bad influence and is leading Theo astray...
It feels like things are finally getting back on track for Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin Morgan (James Stewart).
Justin has now completed his community service.
While Leah has moved back into the Morgan house after spending some time at a Mental Health Clinic in the city.
With their relationship back on steady ground, Justin asks Leah how she now feels about the wedding plans they put on hold.
Is Leah ready to move forward again with planning their Big Day?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.