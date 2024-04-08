Home and Away spoilers: WHO meets Levi's wife?

Levi gets an unexpected visitor who meets his wife Imogen on Home and Away...

Married man Levi Fowler (played by Tristan Gorey) is still playing away from home as he continues his SECRET affair with Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The cheating doctor has so far managed to keep his life back in the city separate from his sneaky return visits to Summer Bay to see lover Mackenzie.



However, on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Levi's worlds collide when his sister Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) unexpectedly turns-up on the doorstep during a SURPRISE visit to the city!



Levi is completely thrown but introduces Eden to his wife, Imogen (Georgia Blizzard).



Imogen is delighted to meet Eden and confides in her about her future dream of starting a family with Levi.



Which leaves him feeling more guilty than ever over his affair with Mackenzie...

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) has some great news for Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).



They have landed a couple of interviews following their duo gig during the Moonlight At Salt event.



However, when Kirby bumps into Theo with Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clarke), she is instantly suspicious that the friends have been "partying" again.



Is Theo up to handling an interview?



Worried about what's been going on lately with her ex-boyfriend, Kirby becomes convinced that visiting Valerie is a bad influence and is leading Theo astray...

Kirby becomes worried about Valerie's bad influence on Theo on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

It feels like things are finally getting back on track for Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin Morgan (James Stewart).

Justin has now completed his community service.



While Leah has moved back into the Morgan house after spending some time at a Mental Health Clinic in the city.



With their relationship back on steady ground, Justin asks Leah how she now feels about the wedding plans they put on hold.



Is Leah ready to move forward again with planning their Big Day?

Justin has finally finished his community service on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

