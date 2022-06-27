Home and Away spoilers: WHO murdered Peter "PK" King?

WHO murdered Peter '"PK" King on Home and Away? (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



The DEAD body of PK was discovered lying on the sand dunes by Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).



After identifying the dead man's identity, Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) and his police partner, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), start asking questions around Summer Bay.



WHO might have a motive for MURDER?



Well, let's see, dodgy dealer PK made several enemies about town, including Cash's own sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis)...



When Cash and Rose come calling at the Parata house, Felicity is put on the spot as the police question her about her connection to PK.



Felicity plays it cool and only reveals select information.



But secretly she's in a panic!



A police murder investigation could mean it's only a matter of time before the illegal gambling nights at Salt are exposed...







After saving the life of Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) following THAT stabbing at restaurant Salt, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) continues to discover the extent of his girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth's (Emily Weir) lies.



Logan reels from the revelation that Mackenzie almost slept with PK at his hotel, to pay off her debts!



When Logan and Mackenzie cross paths, he feels betrayed that she even considered PK's indecent proposal after Logan offered to help restaurant boss, Mackenzie, with her money troubles.



But now that PK is dead, it looks like things are about to get even messier for Mackenzie.



Can Logan move past Mackenzie's secrets and lies?



Or is the couple's relationship DOOMED?



Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) faces a dilemma after being blackmailed by Millie (Zara Zoe).



The paramedic now knows that Millie was to blame for the car crash, which killed her best friend, Jo.



However, worried about jeopardising her legal career, Millie plans to keep quiet about getting distacted on her phone while driving, and pin all the blame on the other driver, Logan!



Xander is under pressure to go along with Millie's lie, after she threatens to expose a secret from his past...



Xander's worried sister, Jasmine (Sam Frost) demands to know what's going on between him and Millie.



Will he come clean and reveal the details of his complicated past, that Millie is now trying to use against him?



