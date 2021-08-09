Home and Away spoilers: WHO murdered Susie McAllister?

Are the police one step closer to catching the KILLER of Susie McAllister on Home and Away?

Susie McAllister made plenty of enemies during her time in Summer Bay.



But WHO murdered the crafty conwoman on Home and Away? (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Detective Amy Peters (played by Lisa Flanagan) and Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) have been busy interviewing all the prime suspects over the past few weeks.



Amy reckons Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is guilty.



Evidence linking Justin to Susie was found in his car.



Plus the garage boss had a grudge against Susie after she ran off with $90,000 belonging to him and girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).



Susie has been using tactics to try and convince Justin to confess to the crime.



But has Amy got it all WRONG?



Is it possible the real killer has been on the police radar all this time?



ALL will be revealed!

Justin clashes with girlfriend Leah who believes he could be guilty of Susie's murder on Home and Away... (Image credit: Channel 5)

Detective Amy Peters is determined to catch the killer of Susie McAllister on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Sienna Blake (Rose Riley) is furious that Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) has announced he is quitting.



The angry model agency boss threatens to take Nikau to court unless he honours his contract and agrees to travel to Japan for the big photoshoot.



But Nikau stands his ground against Sienna.



She has managed to mess everything up between him and girlfriend Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller), so he feels like he owes her nothing!



But is Nikau too late to save his relationship with Bella?



She is still trying to process the bombshell discovery that Nikau cheated on her with Sienna.



Nikau vows to do whatever it takes to win back Bella's trust.



But is it officially over between them?

Nikau hopes Bella will give him another chance on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Emmett Ellison (J R Reyne) is back in the Bay, after recovering following the food truck explosion.



The photographer is surprised to find Sienna still hanging around where she is not welcome.



Sienna plans to leave the Bay once she gets her hands on the photos from the last photoshoot featuring Nikau and Allegra (Laura McDonald).



But Sienna is in for a SHOCK when she finds out what has happened to the photos...

Sienna threatens to take Nikau to court unless he honours his modelling contract on Home and Away! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Emmett is back in Summer Bay with some career advice for Bella on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR.