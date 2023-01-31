Home and Away spoilers: WHO reports Dean Thompson to the Police?

Dean Thompson is reported to the Police... for domestic violence on Home and Away!

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) fears the worst for his pregnant girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), after she tripped and fell down the stairs at Salt on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Luckily, it's not long before paramedic Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) is on the scene, and Ziggy is rushed to Northern District Hospital.



An emotional Ziggy is afraid for her unborn baby.



But hospital doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) takes charge of the situation and acts as a calming force for the worried mum-to-be.



However, Bree soon becomes concerned that Ziggy is bleeding and has bruises on her leg.



When questioned, Ziggy can't remember how she got the bruises in the first place.



As a stressed-out Dean continues to make his presence felt at the hospital, Bree misreads the signals and starts to suspect that Ziggy may be in DANGER from Dean!



Still affected by her own experience of domestic violence with husband, Jacob, will Bree report Dean to the Police for a crime he didn't commit?

Dean is worried about Ziggy after her accidental fall on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

It's just a week until the charity golf tournamemt.



But both Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) are worried that Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) has yet to attract a major sponsor for the fundraising event.



Roo is confident that she is on the case.



But will the phone ring with an offer from an interested sponsor in time to make the event a BIG success?

Xander is still unsure about his open relationship with Stacey on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Xander is still not quite sure how he feels about his open relationship with Stacey Collingwood (Maleeka Gasbarri).



Especially after she invites local beach lifesaver, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox Reo), to join them for lunch.



Xander admits he doesn't like to see Stacey flirting with Nikau right in front of his eyes!



After seeking out some relationship advice from Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger), Xander decides to become more open-minded about his relationship with Stacey.



Following a shaky start, will Xander's new romance finally get up and running?



Is Nikau going to date Stacey too on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5