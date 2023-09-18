Home and Away spoilers: WHO supports Felicity Newman's bravery?

Tane has emotional support for his wife Felicity after her unexpected public announcement on Home and Away...

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) has been left feeling vulnerable and exposed on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Felicity took drastic action outside the Surf Club, while her and husband Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) were handing out leaflets for self defence classes for women at the gym.



But finally, it feels like they are making progress with their efforts.



Tane catches-up with Felicity on the beach and commends her for baring her soul in public for the cause of women's safety.



That took bravery.

Will Felicity be convinced to continue spreading the word around the Bay?

Tane supports Felicity's bravery on today's episode of Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) starts to feel responsible for his ex-girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana's (Angelina Thomson) decision to seek out a solo career.

Theo was left feeling foolish after he accused Kirby of setting him up to look like a fool during the press conference at the band's album launch event.



As the remaining members of Lyrik run out of ideas to try and convince Kirby not to QUIT the band, it looks like her mind may already be made up...



When a delivery of flowers, goodies and sample artwork arrives from solo manager, Forrest Duke (Elijah Williams), it's looking more and more like Kirby's solo career is now a done deal...



As Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) tries to play on the nostalgia of the band's humble beginnings, will it be enough to convince Kirby to stay?

Theo blames himself for pushing Kirby away on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is opposed to any more hospital tests.



And he certainly doesn't want to be fitted with any hearing aids in the future!



Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and hospital doctor, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), are determined to convince Alf this is all in his best interests.



But can grumpy Alf be talked around?

Marilyn is determined to help Alf navigate his hearing problems on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

