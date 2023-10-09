Home and Away spoilers: WHO threatens Cash Newman and Harper Matheson?
Airs Wednesday 18 October 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is treading carefully around Detective Madden (Jonny Pasvolsky) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Detective Madden has arrived in Summer Bay on the trail of fugitive, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris).
But so far, only Cash and Dana's sister, Harper (Jessica Redmayne), know of her whereabouts.
She is hiding out at the beach house owned by Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger)!
Harper is convinced her sister is innocent and policeman pal Cash has agreed to help investigate Dana's case.
However, a suspicious Madden calls Harper in for questioning at the Police Station.
Harper is accompanied by Cash to face Madden's quickfire questions.
But as the friends later leave the Interview Room, Madden issues them with a threat.
He knows they are LYING about having not seen Dana... and things are about to get very messy for them both!
Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is angry with her new manager, Forrest Duke (Elijah Williams).
She's just found out that he laid down the law with her former band mates.
Lyrik are no longer allowed to perform any of the songs that Kirby contributed for the band's debut album.
Or they could find themselves in court for copyright infringement!
Forrest defends his actions to Kirby.
It's his job to do what's necessary to help her new solo music career.
But Kirby remains conflicted.
Could this be a warning sign that Kirby has made a mistake signing-on with Forrest?
Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) needs some help from Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).
His daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker), wants to be transferred back to the Bay from City Hospital, where she has been recovering since the Stunning Organics bomb blast.
However, Alf and Roo are facing resistance from the hospital staff.
Is there a way that Bree can help Alf get Roo back home?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.