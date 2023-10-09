Home and Away spoilers: WHO threatens Cash Newman and Harper Matheson?

Will Cash Newman and Harper be rumbled by Detective Madden on Home and Away?

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is treading carefully around Detective Madden (Jonny Pasvolsky) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Detective Madden has arrived in Summer Bay on the trail of fugitive, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris).



But so far, only Cash and Dana's sister, Harper (Jessica Redmayne), know of her whereabouts.

She is hiding out at the beach house owned by Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger)!



Harper is convinced her sister is innocent and policeman pal Cash has agreed to help investigate Dana's case.



However, a suspicious Madden calls Harper in for questioning at the Police Station.



Harper is accompanied by Cash to face Madden's quickfire questions.



But as the friends later leave the Interview Room, Madden issues them with a threat.



He knows they are LYING about having not seen Dana... and things are about to get very messy for them both!

Detective Madden challenges Cash and Harper about their lies on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is angry with her new manager, Forrest Duke (Elijah Williams).



She's just found out that he laid down the law with her former band mates.



Lyrik are no longer allowed to perform any of the songs that Kirby contributed for the band's debut album.



Or they could find themselves in court for copyright infringement!

Forrest defends his actions to Kirby.



It's his job to do what's necessary to help her new solo music career.



But Kirby remains conflicted.



Could this be a warning sign that Kirby has made a mistake signing-on with Forrest?

Can Kirby trust her new manager Forrest on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) needs some help from Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).



His daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker), wants to be transferred back to the Bay from City Hospital, where she has been recovering since the Stunning Organics bomb blast.



However, Alf and Roo are facing resistance from the hospital staff.



Is there a way that Bree can help Alf get Roo back home?

Alf asks for Bree's help on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

