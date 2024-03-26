Home and Away spoilers: WHY does Cash shutdown the investigation?
Airs Tuesday 2 April 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) has been hired by Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) to find out WHO the anonymous Surf Club donor is on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But after receiving a MYSTERY tip-off about the identity of the person behind the $30,000 donation, Cash tells Roo and Surf Club manager, John Palmer (Shane Withington), that he has reached a dead end in his investigation.
Roo and John are thrown when Cash suddenly claims they have nothing to worry about.
So does this mean it's back to business as usual at the Surf Club?
Maybe not.
Roo and John are not convinced by Cash's claim that the case is now closed.
But WHY would ex-copper Cash lie to them?
WHO was the person who previously called Cash with the tip-off?
Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) continue to clash over their victim impact statements for the Police.
Remi is so stressed-out that he suffers a flashback to the moment of his accident, when he was knocked off his motorbike by brothers, Wes and Mickey.
Eden stands her ground and makes it clear she does not believe younger brother Mickey deserves such a harsh punishment for his part in the hit-and-run/kidnapping drama.
Remi is still angry that Eden can even consider speaking out in favour of Mickey.
But will Remi start to see things from Eden's perspective after some words of wisdom from another Summer Bay resident?
Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) continue their latest SECRET liaison in his hotel room.
After a close call, when they were interrupted by an unexpected visit from Levi's sister Eden, the lovers take some time to get better acquainted.
Since Levi has opened-up about his past fallout with Eden, Mackenzie confides in him about her own difficult family matters.
Most notably, her dastardly cheating dad, Rick.
Despite these confessions, Mackenzie and Levi are still conflicted about keeping their affair a secret.
But just when Mackenzie thinks things are starting to work out nicely between her and lover Levi, he shuts her down with a cold warning:
NEVER text message him when he's back in the city with his wife, Imogen!
It's another harsh reminder that Mackenzie has become "the other woman" she vowed she wouldn't be...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
