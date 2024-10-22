Home and Away spoilers: WHY does Dana clash with Bree?

There's tension between nurse Dana and doctor Bree at the hospital on Home and Away...

Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) is beginning to find Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) difficult to work with at Northern District Hospital on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Something is clearly troubling doctor Bree but she is not ready to talk about it.



Dana remains worried following the incident in which Bree ran from the room, leaving the nurse to deal with a bleeding patient.



So when Dana's pregnant sister, Harper (Jessica Redmayne), comes into the hospital bleeding, she doesn't want Bree anywhere near her sibling!



Bree pulls rank after a tense exchange with Dana.



She warns Dana that kind of behaviour cannot happen again...



However, something is still going on with Bree.



At home, her boyfriend Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) can tell Bree is more than just tired.



And later, Remi becomes more suspicious when Dana raises her own concerns about Bree with him...



How will Bree react when she discovers both Remi and Dana have been discussing her professional conduct?

Bree warns Dana not to question her judgement on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Is everything alright with pregnant Harper on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Justin Morgan's (James Stewart) secret arrangement with Claudia Salini (Rachael Carpani) is starting to cause trouble between him and his family.



Justin picks Claudia up again but warns her he cannot continue to be her designated driver, since he has been lying to both his wife, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her nephew Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).



But is Justin about to get busted anyhow?



While walking with mate Remi down by the beach, Theo spies Justin helping Claudia out of his car...



Will Theo totally get the WRONG idea about what's going on between Justin and garage customer Claudia?

Is Theo about to discover the truth about Justin and Claudia on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

