Home and Away spoilers: WHY does Dana clash with Bree?
Airs Friday 1 November 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) is beginning to find Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) difficult to work with at Northern District Hospital on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Something is clearly troubling doctor Bree but she is not ready to talk about it.
Dana remains worried following the incident in which Bree ran from the room, leaving the nurse to deal with a bleeding patient.
So when Dana's pregnant sister, Harper (Jessica Redmayne), comes into the hospital bleeding, she doesn't want Bree anywhere near her sibling!
Bree pulls rank after a tense exchange with Dana.
She warns Dana that kind of behaviour cannot happen again...
However, something is still going on with Bree.
At home, her boyfriend Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) can tell Bree is more than just tired.
And later, Remi becomes more suspicious when Dana raises her own concerns about Bree with him...
How will Bree react when she discovers both Remi and Dana have been discussing her professional conduct?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Justin Morgan's (James Stewart) secret arrangement with Claudia Salini (Rachael Carpani) is starting to cause trouble between him and his family.
Justin picks Claudia up again but warns her he cannot continue to be her designated driver, since he has been lying to both his wife, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her nephew Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).
But is Justin about to get busted anyhow?
While walking with mate Remi down by the beach, Theo spies Justin helping Claudia out of his car...
Will Theo totally get the WRONG idea about what's going on between Justin and garage customer Claudia?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.