Home and Away spoilers: WHY does Eden Fowler need help from copper Cash?
Airs Monday 13 February 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) is in BIG trouble on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The wedding dresses that the musician borrowed for her friend, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), to try on have gone missing!
If Eden can't find 'em, she's gonna owe the bridal shop $12,000!
To make matters worse, the dress that Felicity chose for her Big Day was among the stolen dresses!
In a total panic, Eden turns to Felicity's brother/local policeman, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) for help.
Cash is just about the last person that Eden wants to spend time with, after the way their short-lived fling came to an end!
However, Cash is a man in the know and if anyone can solve the MYSTERY of the missing wedding dresses, it's gonna be him!
Can Eden and Cash keep their past feelings under wraps when they team-up for some crime solving?
Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) finally found the courage to report her abusive husband, Jacob, to the Police.
But now the hospital doctor is anxiously awaiting further news.
Unfortunately, it's not good news...
Jacob, who is currently working away from Summer Bay, denies Bree's accusations of domestic violence.
Jacob has been issued with an AVO and warned to stay away from his wife.
But Bree is sent into a downward spiral after Jacob ignores the AVO and phones Bree in a rage...
Meanwhile, Felicity is determined to honour her fiance, Tane Parata's (Ethan Browne), cultural heritage at their forthcoming wedding.
She teams-up with Tane's nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), to help write some very special wedding vows.
But Felicity soon discovers that the translation challenge is much harder than she thought!
Can Felicity master Tane's language for love?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
