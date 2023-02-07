Home and Away spoilers: WHY does Eden Fowler need help from copper Cash?

Eden Fowler needs a BIG favour from ex-lover Cash on today's episode of Home and Away!

Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) is in BIG trouble on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The wedding dresses that the musician borrowed for her friend, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), to try on have gone missing!



If Eden can't find 'em, she's gonna owe the bridal shop $12,000!



To make matters worse, the dress that Felicity chose for her Big Day was among the stolen dresses!



In a total panic, Eden turns to Felicity's brother/local policeman, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) for help.



Cash is just about the last person that Eden wants to spend time with, after the way their short-lived fling came to an end!



However, Cash is a man in the know and if anyone can solve the MYSTERY of the missing wedding dresses, it's gonna be him!



Can Eden and Cash keep their past feelings under wraps when they team-up for some crime solving?

Things didn't previously end well between Cash and Eden on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) finally found the courage to report her abusive husband, Jacob, to the Police.



But now the hospital doctor is anxiously awaiting further news.



Unfortunately, it's not good news...



Jacob, who is currently working away from Summer Bay, denies Bree's accusations of domestic violence.



Jacob has been issued with an AVO and warned to stay away from his wife.



But Bree is sent into a downward spiral after Jacob ignores the AVO and phones Bree in a rage...

Bree receives an angry phonecall from Jacob on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Felicity is determined to honour her fiance, Tane Parata's (Ethan Browne), cultural heritage at their forthcoming wedding.



She teams-up with Tane's nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), to help write some very special wedding vows.



But Felicity soon discovers that the translation challenge is much harder than she thought!



Can Felicity master Tane's language for love?

Felicity is planning a wedding surprise for Tane on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

