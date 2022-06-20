Home and Away spoilers: WHY does Rose Delaney clash with Xander?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Friday 1 July 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) is worried that history may be about to repeat itself for her brother, Xander (Luke Van Os) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
But WHAT happened in the past?
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Xander visits Rose at Yabbie Creek Police Station, trying to find out more about possible police action against Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) for the recent car crash.
Rose suspects that Xander's interest in the case has something to do with car crash patient, Millie (Zara Zoe).
Rose warns Xander about his unprofessional involvement with Millie and warns him that she is not prepared to go through the same situation again...
Meanwhile, Millie has unexpectedly remember what REALLY happened on the day of the crash.
Could it be that Millie was actually to blame for the collision which killed her best friend, Jo?
Xander pushes Millie to reveal the truth and save Logan from being prosecuted.
But Xander is left reeling when Millie BLACKMAILS the paramedic to help cover-up the truth!
Millie has discovered a secret from Xander's past.
And it could mean BIG trouble for Xander if the murky details resurface...
Friends of the Stewart family rally to support Alf (Ray Meagher) as his wife Martha (Belinda Giblin) and daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) recover after the kidney transplant surgery.
Alf won't leave the hospital until he knows that Martha and Roo are going to be alright.
Everyone waits with bated breath about the outcome of the surgery.
Could Martha's health troubles finally be behind the Stewart family?
Elsewhere, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her fella, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) are out for a stroll on the beach, when they make a grisly discovery...
The couple are horrified when they stumble upon a DEAD body in the sand dunes!
After the police secure the crime scene, Rose discovers the identity of the victim.
But WHO is it?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
