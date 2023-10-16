Home and Away spoilers: WHY does Xander Delaney CONFRONT Mali?

Xander Delaney is on the warpath on today's episode of Home and Away...

Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) has not supported his half-sister Rose (Kirsty Marillier) while she's been searching for her birth dad on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Rose is now all mixed-up over whether she wants a regular relationship with Samuel Edwards (Bert La Bonte).



Rose's boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), has tried to encourage moody Xander to talk it out with his sister.



But Xander has had enough of Mali involving himself in "family" business and angrily gets in his face outside the Surf Club!



The confrontation between Xander and Mali later leads Rose to sit down and attempt to reason with her brother about what's been going on.



But is Xander ready for peace talks with Rose?

Can Rose and Xander start to settle their differences on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) appears to have officially abandoned his music career, as he prepares to return to his mechanics course at TAFE.



Justin Morgan (James Stewart) seems determined to take on the role of trainee mechanic Theo's supervisor.



But could this be a BAD move?



Remember what happened the last time Justin involved himself in Theo's TAFE studies!

Justin is determined to become Theo's TAFE supervisor on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

As the date of the teambuilding event for the Surf Club committee approaches, John Palmer (Shane Withington) is desperate for help from Salt bosslady, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).



John convinces Mackenzie to donate some additional prizes for any competition winners.



But Mackenzie warns John to steer clear of any of the top shelf (and expensive!) alcohol.



However, will Mackenzie's warning come back to haunt John?

