Home and Away spoilers: WHY does Xander Delaney CONFRONT Mali?
Airs Monday 23 October 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) has not supported his half-sister Rose (Kirsty Marillier) while she's been searching for her birth dad on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Rose is now all mixed-up over whether she wants a regular relationship with Samuel Edwards (Bert La Bonte).
Rose's boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), has tried to encourage moody Xander to talk it out with his sister.
But Xander has had enough of Mali involving himself in "family" business and angrily gets in his face outside the Surf Club!
The confrontation between Xander and Mali later leads Rose to sit down and attempt to reason with her brother about what's been going on.
But is Xander ready for peace talks with Rose?
Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) appears to have officially abandoned his music career, as he prepares to return to his mechanics course at TAFE.
Justin Morgan (James Stewart) seems determined to take on the role of trainee mechanic Theo's supervisor.
But could this be a BAD move?
Remember what happened the last time Justin involved himself in Theo's TAFE studies!
As the date of the teambuilding event for the Surf Club committee approaches, John Palmer (Shane Withington) is desperate for help from Salt bosslady, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).
John convinces Mackenzie to donate some additional prizes for any competition winners.
But Mackenzie warns John to steer clear of any of the top shelf (and expensive!) alcohol.
However, will Mackenzie's warning come back to haunt John?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.