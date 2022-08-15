Home and Away spoilers: WHY is Alf Stewart in such a bad mood?

Alf Stewart is even grouchier than usual on today's episode of Home and Away!

Alf Stewart (played by Ray Meagher) has been in a foul mood since returning from Merimbula on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Alf's daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker), can't figure out why.



So she decides to call her mum, Martha, for some answers... and is in for a SURPRISE.



Martha has decided to stay at her home in Merimbula and will not be returning to Summer Bay!



Roo is devastated by her mum's decision.



But what does this mean for Alf's future?



Will he be leaving the Bay to join Martha permanently in Merimbula?

Rose is worried that the pressures of the job are too much for her brother Xander on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is worried after finding her brother in a distressed state at home.



Xander appears to have been pushed to the edge after being called to the scene of a fatality involving a young cyclist and a drunk driver.



Xander is angry over Rose invading his privacy.



But the policewoman remains worried that Xander may not have the right stress management strategies to cope with being a paramedic.



However, when Rose confronts Xander about his behaviour again, he reveals a startling secret about how he has been dealing with death on the job...

Chloe remains unaware that handyman Tex has been spying on the Parata family on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) and her boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), start to become suspicious about Nikau Parata's (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) strange behaviour.



Nikau suddenly seems to be monitoring Chloe's every movement.



But the couple remain unaware of the biker gang's threats towards the Parata family.



However, as Nikau's overprotectiveness becomes more and more obvious, Chloe has questions.



How much will Nikau reveal?

There's a surprise for Felicity when Lyrik return on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is delighted when Lyrik rock back into town.



The band have not responded to Felicity's recent messages.



WHERE have they been?



Will the band be sticking around in the Bay?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5