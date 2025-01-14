Home and Away spoilers: Why is Dana unhappy with Harper and Tane?

Dana is disappointed when her pregnant sister Harper chooses to attend the baby scan with just Tane on Home and Away.

It's the day of pregnant Harper Matheson's (played by Jessica Redmayne) first baby scan on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Harper and her supportive sister, Dana (Ally Harris), are both excited.



However, Harper is unsure if her baby's dad, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), will be present.

Tane has a LOT going on since teenager Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart) is awaiting a court hearing after being accused of murdering his abusive dad, Carl.



Tane is racked with guilt when he realises that he has forgotten the important date!



Tane is determined to make things up to Harper and insists on accompanying her to the hospital for the baby scan.



However, three's a crowd and suddenly Dana finds herself left out of the picture!



And she's NOT happy about it!

Harper and Tane share a moment together at the baby scan on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is not happy with her boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).



Remi has been putting on the pressure for hospital doctor Bree to take responsibility for her recent unprofessional behaviour.



However, after some advice from mutual friend, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os), Bree decides to make amends with Remi.



Unfortunately, there's more trouble in store when Bree catches Remi researching paranoid psychosis online!

Is that what Remi thinks is going on with Bree?

Has Remi just made things worse between him and girlfriend Bree on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

At the Police Station, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) clashes with Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) over Perri's case.



Cash wants to get the lowdown on the case.



However, Rose is aware there's a conflict of interest since Perri's dad Carl died in Cash's own backyard!



This is Rose and Cash's first day working together again.



Could this be a sign of the tension and disagreements to come?

