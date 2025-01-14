Home and Away spoilers: Why is Dana unhappy with Harper and Tane?
Airs Tuesday 21 January 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
It's the day of pregnant Harper Matheson's (played by Jessica Redmayne) first baby scan on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Harper and her supportive sister, Dana (Ally Harris), are both excited.
However, Harper is unsure if her baby's dad, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), will be present.
Tane has a LOT going on since teenager Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart) is awaiting a court hearing after being accused of murdering his abusive dad, Carl.
Tane is racked with guilt when he realises that he has forgotten the important date!
Tane is determined to make things up to Harper and insists on accompanying her to the hospital for the baby scan.
However, three's a crowd and suddenly Dana finds herself left out of the picture!
And she's NOT happy about it!
Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is not happy with her boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).
Remi has been putting on the pressure for hospital doctor Bree to take responsibility for her recent unprofessional behaviour.
However, after some advice from mutual friend, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os), Bree decides to make amends with Remi.
Unfortunately, there's more trouble in store when Bree catches Remi researching paranoid psychosis online!
Is that what Remi thinks is going on with Bree?
At the Police Station, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) clashes with Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) over Perri's case.
Cash wants to get the lowdown on the case.
However, Rose is aware there's a conflict of interest since Perri's dad Carl died in Cash's own backyard!
This is Rose and Cash's first day working together again.
Could this be a sign of the tension and disagreements to come?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
