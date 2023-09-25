Home and Away spoilers: WHY is Eden Fowler SUSPICIOUS about boyfriend Cash?

Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) starts to suspect her boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), is up to something on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



After Cash bails on plans with Eden, she gets the gossip from John Palmer (Shane Withington) about Cash's connection to new-girl-in-town, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne).



John is still suspicious about Harper, after witnessing her previous nervous reaction around the Police.



However, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) has warned nosey neighbour, John, to stop his SNOOPING around her new lodger, Harper.



But that's not to stop Eden carrying out her own investigation...



When Eden sees Cash talking to Harper later, she wants to know what's going on!



WHY is Cash keeping a secret from her?

Harper has revealed to Cash that her sister Dana is on the run on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Irene remains unaware that Harper is secretly harbouring her fugitive sister, Dana (Ally Harris) at the beach house!



There's tension between the sisters when Harper catches Dana trying to call Olly, her dodgy ex-boyfriend.



He's the one who got them into this mess by lying to the Police about the drugs that were found.



Harper is determined to keep Cash on side so he'll help investigate Dana's case.



But how much longer can Harper keep hiding Dana before SOMEONE becomes suspicious?

Things are still strained between Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) and her half-brother, Xander (Luke Van Os).



He refuses to accept her decision to search for her biological dad.



So Rose turns to her boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), for support instead.



Later at the Police Station, Rose's curioisity gets the better of her and she looks-up information about "Samuel Edwards".



Could Samuel be Rose's dad?

Rose confides in Mali about the search for her birth dad on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5