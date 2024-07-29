Home and Away spoilers: WHY is Harper DONE with Tane?

Harper needs some space from Tane after their steamy HOOK-UP on Home and Away!

Harper Matheson (played by Jessica Redmayne) is still secretly feeling crushed that Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) only wants to be just good friends on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Social worker Harper had been hoping that something more might develop between her and Tane after their recent steamy hook-up at the gym!



However, gym boss Tane's mind is very much on his proposal for running a youth program at the Surf Club.



But he's yet to convince Surf Club manager John Palmer (Shane Withington), who is not keen on the idea of a load of troublesome teenagers hanging out there.



Tane could really use Harper's help in convincing John.



Trouble is, she's totally distracted by her feelings for Tane.



It's all too much and Harper suddenly decides that she needs some space from Tane...

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

While Levi Fowler's (Tristan Gorey) life remains on the line at the hospital after the SHOCK stabbing, Senior Constable Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) wants some answers!



Rose's boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), is trying to avoid telling her about his brother Iluka's (Dion Williams) involvement with the dangerous Allen family.



But Rose puts the pressure on Levi's girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), to reveal what happened out at the farmhouse.

Will Mackenzie go against friend Mali's wishes and reveal ALL?

Rose investigates the circumstances surrounding Levi's stabbing on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is getting bored of his unemployed life.



Things have been on hold for ex-copper Cash since the death of his celebrity client, Stevie Marlow.



After being reminded about his previous career in uniform, Cash tells his girlfriend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), he has reached a BIG decision...



Cash wants to to rejoin the Police!

Cash reaches a decision about his future on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5