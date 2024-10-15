Home and Away spoilers: WHY is Mackenzie ANGRY with Levi?

Mackenzie discovers Levi has been lying about Abigail on Home and Away...

Levi Fowler (played by Tristan Gorey) is trying to keep his sister Abigail's (Hailey Pinto) condition a SECRET from his girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Mackenzie and Levi have already clashed after she found it he was enabling Abigail's drug addiction by giving her money.

Unfortunately, it's not long before Mackenzie discovers that Abigail is hiding out at the local hotel and is now doctor Levi's personal patient.



Mackenzie is furious with Levi for previously lying on his whereabouts.



She storms off to work at Salt, where she has to deal with Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), who is now the co-owner of the bar/restaurant following the death of his sister, Felicity.



Copper Cash quickly proves he doesn't know a whole lot about running a restaurant and starts getting on Mackenzie's nerves.



But when moody Mackenzie attempts to send Cash packing from the place, he warns her that he will NOT back down.



Salt also belonged to Felicity and he will not be pushed away from this...

Cash is now co-owner of Salt after the death of his sister Felicity on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is secretly feeling down about losing the art competition.



However, he tries to pretend everything is OK in front of his surf shop co-worker, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), who originally encouraged him to enter the competition.



But when Mali's painting is returned in the mail along with an unexpected certificate of commendation, will he come clean about what has happened?

Kirby continues to encourage Mali on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is caught between keeping both pregnant Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) and teenager Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart) happy.



But when Perri tells Harper about the looming court case, and the fact that he is going to testify against his horrible dad, Carl, will Harper start to realise the additional pressure Tane is feeling right now?

Perri is going to testify against his dad Carl in court on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

