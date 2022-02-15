'Home and Away' spoilers: WHY is Nikau Parata angry with John?

Nikau Parata is furious after Surf Club boss John fails to back him up during a beach rescue on Home and Away...

There's action on the beach for Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) on today's episode of Home and Away! (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Newly qualified lifesaver, Nikau is out on beach patrol when a jogger suddenly collapses, gasping for breath...



As Nikau's worried girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) looks on, Nikau puts his CPR knowledge to the test and manages to save the man's life.



But as the man is taken away in an ambulance, Nikau is annoyed that Surf Club boss, John Palmer (Shane Withington) didn't back him up during the emergency.



John explains that he kept his distance because he could see Nikau had a handle on the situation.



However, Nikau doesn't accept John's explanation and is angry that his boss left him in a SHOCK situation where a man could have died.



Will Nikau QUIT lifesaving over John's apparent lack of support?

Ziggy and Dean argue over his surf board on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) thought she was doing the right thing when she won back her boyfriend, Dean Thompson's (Patrick O'Connor) prized surf board.



So she can't understand why Dean is so annoyed with her.



Ziggy shares her woes with both garage boss, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Surf Club boss, John.



After some wise words of advice, Ziggy realises she hasn't been respecting Dean's wishes.



She tracks him down at the Board Shop to offer an apology.



But will Dean be in the mood to hear her out?

Roo re-lives some painful past memories on today's episode of Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) was thrilled when she discovered she is a match and can donate a kidney to save her sick mum, Martha (Belinda Giblin).



However, Roo's bubble has been burst as both her parents are having doubts about whether Roo is making the right decision.



Roo agrees to see a hospital psychologist, to check she has thought through her decision.



But when the psychologist starts to question Roo about her relationship with Martha, she is forced to confront some upsetting realisations about the past...

