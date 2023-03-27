Home and Away spoilers: WHY is Remi Carter angry with Bree?
Airs Thursday 6 April 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) is feeling hurt and heartbroken following the break-up of his short-lived romance with Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But Bree is not in the right headspace to pick-up where she left off with Remi.
Although hospital doctor Bree won't be facing criminal charges after killing her violent husband, Jacob, in self-defense, she's still feeling guilty.
It's the day of Jacob's funeral and there are some people who think Bree is a MURDERER!
Stressed-out Bree is grateful for the support from paramedic Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os).
Bree decides to try and talk with Remi again.
Unfortunately, he gets the WRONG idea about Bree and Xander and goes on the ATTACK!
Is Remi developing an angry temper just like Jacob?
Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) discovers she is busted when Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) confronts her about her SECRET stash of booze.
Felicity attempts to talk her way out of trouble but fears Nikau will tell her fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), what he's found.
Nikau faces the dilemma over whether to accept Felicity's word that she's got things under control.
Or should he tell both Tane and Felicity's brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), just how low she has sunk?
Meanwhile, it all kicks off between Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and John Palmer (Shane Withington).
Alf is angry with John for going behind his back and approaching the Surf Club Committee about upgrading the dodgy Wi-Fi at the Club.
Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) tries to play peacekeeper and suggests John could try and make amends with Alf with a hamper of tasty muffins from the Diner.
But will grumpy Alf accept John's peace offering?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.