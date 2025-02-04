Home and Away spoilers: Why is Remi suddenly RICH?
Airs Friday 14 February 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
It looks like Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) has struck it RICH on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But why is rocker Remi suddenly in the money?
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Remi returns from a visit to see his parents with some BIG news...
Remi's girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), still doesn't know the real reason that he suddenly had to take off for the family visit.
So she's in for a total surprise when Remi reveals his trust fund has landed in his bank account.
And it amounts to $5 million!!
WHAT is rich boy Remi planning to do with his new found wealth?
Senior Sergeant Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) takes copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) to task for using the Police database to investigate his ex-fiancee, Eden Fowler's (Stephanie Panozzo) new lover, Tim Russell (George Pullar).
However, Cash is already heading down a dark path over his unresolved feelings for Eden...
Cash wastes no time in heading over to the share house where he bumps into Remi, who admits that he already knew about Eden and Tim.
But Cash is dealt a harsh home truth when Remi reveals that Eden seems happier than she has been in a long time.
So if Cash doesn't want Eden back, it's time for him to stay out of her personal life!
There's bad news for Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher)...
The landlords who own the Bait Shop building are demanding a BIG rent increase.
Alf reckons they are trying to get him to vacate the building.
However, Alf isn't one to go down without a fight!
So he joins forces with his daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker), and the battle is ON to save the Bait Shop!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
