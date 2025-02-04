Home and Away spoilers: Why is Remi suddenly RICH?

Remi is $5 million richer when he returns from a family visit on Home and Away!

It looks like Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) has struck it RICH on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But why is rocker Remi suddenly in the money?



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Remi returns from a visit to see his parents with some BIG news...



Remi's girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), still doesn't know the real reason that he suddenly had to take off for the family visit.

So she's in for a total surprise when Remi reveals his trust fund has landed in his bank account.



And it amounts to $5 million!!



WHAT is rich boy Remi planning to do with his new found wealth?

Senior Sergeant Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) takes copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) to task for using the Police database to investigate his ex-fiancee, Eden Fowler's (Stephanie Panozzo) new lover, Tim Russell (George Pullar).



However, Cash is already heading down a dark path over his unresolved feelings for Eden...



Cash wastes no time in heading over to the share house where he bumps into Remi, who admits that he already knew about Eden and Tim.

But Cash is dealt a harsh home truth when Remi reveals that Eden seems happier than she has been in a long time.



So if Cash doesn't want Eden back, it's time for him to stay out of her personal life!

There's bad news for Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher)...



The landlords who own the Bait Shop building are demanding a BIG rent increase.



Alf reckons they are trying to get him to vacate the building.



However, Alf isn't one to go down without a fight!



So he joins forces with his daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker), and the battle is ON to save the Bait Shop!

