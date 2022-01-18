'Home and Away' spoilers: Will Anne Sherman KILL Tane and Felicity?

Will Anne Sherman (played by guest star Megan Smart) get away with MURDER on today's episode of Home and Away? (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Anne is holding Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) captive at a remote location.



And now that Tane and Felicity know the truth about Anne stalking Tane and being behind the toxic chemical attack, she cannot risk leaving any witnesses behind...



As Anne suits-up in protective gear, Tane and Felicity far their time has run out as evil Anne prepares to KILL them with the same toxic chemicals she used in her previous attack!



Tane and Felicity attempt to stall for time.



But the situation is looking grave when Anne forces Felicity to write a goodbye note to her policeman brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright)...

Cash and Ari are off on a rescue mission on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Back in the Bay, Cash is still determined to find his missing sister, Felicity.



But when Cash discovers that Tane has also gone missing, he starts to wonder if there is a connection to the ongoing police investiation.



Against the orders of Detective Darren Nasser (Julian Maroun), Cash teams-up with Tane's worried older brother, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) to go in search of their missing siblings.



Cash tracks Felicity's phone.



But will he and Ari reach the remote location in time before Anne releases the toxic chemicals...

Marilyn flirts with Detective Nasser on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) still can't believe Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) would be so selfish as to jeopardise Irene's on-going recovery as an alcoholic.



After laying down the law, Irene pours the bottle of brandy that Marilyn brought into the beach house down the kitchen sink.



But Marilyn remains in a strange, stubborn mood.



She insists she is ready to return to work at the Diner.



But Marilyn hasn't been on shift for long, when Irene is surprised to witness Marilyn openly flirting with Detective Nasser!



Is Marilyn on the hunt for a new man?

There's a blast-from-the-past for Mia on today's episode of Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Elsewhere, Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) is spooked when she receives a call from an unknown number.



However, when the MYSTERY caller phones again, Mia is not impressed.



Back at home, Mia's fella, Ari can tell there's something wrong.



Will Mia reveal the identity of the person who has contacted her?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR