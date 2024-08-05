Home and Away spoilers: Will Cash be REJECTED by the Police?
Airs Thursday 15 August 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is ready to rejoin the Police on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Cash's new career working in private security came to a tragic end after his celebrity client, Stevie Marlow, was shot by a stalker on the set of her new movie.
But because ex-Senior Constable Cash previously QUIT the Police force under a cloud of controversy, it's not a guarantee that his application will be approved!
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Cash still hasn't heard anything about his application.
So he drops in on girlfriend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), who has just started working at Salt.
Eden encourages Cash to call Police HQ and push them for a decision.
But with no jobs available at the local Yabbie Creek Police Station, WHERE could Cash end up working instead?
Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is shocked when she discovers friend Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) has remortgaged her beach house so she can help visiting houseguest, Bronte Langford (Stefanie Caccamo).
Is this a good idea?
Leah thinks Irene is making a BIG mistake.
But Irene reasons that "terminally-ill" Bronte needs all the help she can get.
Irene's words unexpectedly strike a chord with Leah.
And soon after, BOTH Irene and Leah announce that they are going to give Bronte $25,000 each!
Uh-oh.
Are both Irene and Leah setting themselves up for a terrible downfall with con artist, Bronte?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.