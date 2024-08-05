Home and Away spoilers: Will Cash be REJECTED by the Police?

Cash wants to rejoin the Police but will his application be approved on Home and Away?

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is ready to rejoin the Police on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Cash's new career working in private security came to a tragic end after his celebrity client, Stevie Marlow, was shot by a stalker on the set of her new movie.



But because ex-Senior Constable Cash previously QUIT the Police force under a cloud of controversy, it's not a guarantee that his application will be approved!



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Cash still hasn't heard anything about his application.



So he drops in on girlfriend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), who has just started working at Salt.



Eden encourages Cash to call Police HQ and push them for a decision.



But with no jobs available at the local Yabbie Creek Police Station, WHERE could Cash end up working instead?

Felicity catches her brother Cash distracting her newest employee Eden on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is shocked when she discovers friend Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) has remortgaged her beach house so she can help visiting houseguest, Bronte Langford (Stefanie Caccamo).



Is this a good idea?



Leah thinks Irene is making a BIG mistake.



But Irene reasons that "terminally-ill" Bronte needs all the help she can get.



Irene's words unexpectedly strike a chord with Leah.



And soon after, BOTH Irene and Leah announce that they are going to give Bronte $25,000 each!



Uh-oh.



Are both Irene and Leah setting themselves up for a terrible downfall with con artist, Bronte?

Bronte gets closer to getting her hands on a whole LOT of money on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5