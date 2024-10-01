Home and Away spoilers: Will Cash make a DEVASTATING phone call?
Airs Monday 7 October 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is a broken man after the death of his sister, Felicity, on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Cash and his nearest and dearest are struggling to make sense of what has happened.
But Cash attempts to put on a brave face and starts clearing out Felicity's things at home.
Cash's fiancee, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), is alarmed that it's too soon.
He could later regret not holding onto his sister's belongings.
When a selection of wedding dresses arrives for Eden, pre-arranged by Felicity, the couple are hit hard by their loss...
Meanwhile, Cash realises that he still hasn't broken the news about Felicity's death to their foster dad, Gary Morrow.
But will Cash's guilt over not giving Gary the chance to say goodbye to Felicity stop him from making the devastating phone call?
Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) is deeply concerned about Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), after the death of his ex-wife, Felicity.
But she still can't bring herself to tell him that she is pregnant after their previous one-night stand.
Tane has already made it clear that they are just good friends.
And now doesn't feel like the right time to tell him, since Harper knows that Tane wanted to start a family with Felicity.
However, Harper's sister Dana (Ally Harris) and her boyfriend, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os), have a different opinion of the situation.
They BOTH think it's time that Harper 'fesses up about the pregnancy!
Will she take their advice and tell him the truth?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
