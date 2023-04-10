Home and Away spoilers: Will Cash Newman ARREST his sister Felicity?

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) can't believe his eyes when he witnesses his sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), trying to escape from doing a random roadside alcohol test on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Felicity, who has secretly been drink-driving, fears she may be over the limit and attempts to flee with friend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo)!



But the fugitives don't get very far before Cash and Police partner, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), catch up with 'em!



Felicity tries to play innocent and convinces Eden to lie for her.



But she's left frustrated and humiliated after she takes an alcohol breath test... and FAILS!



Cash is alarmed by Felicity's reckless behaviour and reveals her drivers licence will be suspended for three months.



Desperate for Felicity to clean-up her act, will copper Cash take further action to put the frighteners on her?

Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is finding his groove running the Board Shop.



And that includes giving surf lessons down at the beach.



Things get flirty and fun when Mali's new girlfriend, Rose, arrives.



Mali discovers Rose has never had surfing lessons.



How can she live in a town like Summer Bay and not want to hit the waves?



Mali decides to take matters into his own hands and arranges a one-on-one surf lesson for Rose!



But Mali is temporarily distracted when a MYSTERY someone sends him a text message that leaves him feeling anxious...

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is still trying to find out what's going on with his teenage daughter, Ava Gilbert (Annabel Wolfe).



It seems like she can hardly stand to be around him since she arrived for an unexpected visit from the city.



Ava only has eyes for Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).



But Theo seems to be the only person who hasn't noticed that Ava has a teenage crush.



Theo's girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), tries to warn him that Ava clearly has feelings for him.



However, Theo is not convinced and still believes Ava is back in the Bay to work things out with her dad.



But Kirby's suspicions are soon confirmed when Ava SNAPS at her to keep her opinions to herself...

