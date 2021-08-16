'Home and Away' spoilers: Will Christian Green make his move?

Are Christian Green and his ex-fiancee Tori about to officially get back together on Home and Away?

Christian Green (played by Ditch Davey) and Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) have been slowly reconnecting on Home and Away.



However, Tori is unsure if she's ready to commit to a relationship with Christian again after the abrupt way he pulled-out of their wedding plans at the last moment.



Christian is determined to make amends with Tori for his past behaviour.



But he's not really sure where he stands with her.



So the medic seeks further advice from both hospital nurse Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) and Tori's brother Justin Morgan (James Stewart).



Justin reckons Christian needs to seize the moment before he loses Tori for good.



So he rushes round to the Morgan house with a BIG declaration of love!



How will Tori react?

Christian has been seeking advice from Jasmine about Tori on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Justin wants to get back on track with his girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) after all the drama of THAT murder investigation.



But Leah is still secretly feeling guilty that she allowed builder Stephen Tennyson to convince her that Justin might be guilty of the murder of conwoman Susie McAllister.



Justin senses something is amiss and wonders if Leah is having doubts about their relationship after his ongoing battle with his painkiller addiction.



How will he react when Leah comes clean and admits she suspected he murdered Susie...

Leah suspected Justin was guilty of Susie's murder on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is determined to convince her grumpy dad Alf (Ray Meagher) to give her troubled half-brother Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald) another chance.



But Alf is not impressed when Kieran arrives VERY late to their agreed meeting at Summer Bay House.



Roo tries to keep the peace as recovering alcoholic Kieran tries to convince Alf he is taking his sobriety seriously.



But when Alf snaps and sends Kieran packing, he's in for a surprise when Roo loses patience with Alf and announces she's going too!

Roo has arranged a meeting between Alf and Kieran on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Unfortunately it doesn't look like Alf is ready to give Kieran another chance on Home and Away... (Image credit: Channel 5)

