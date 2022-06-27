Home and Away spoilers: Will Dean Thompson get arrested for MURDER?

Dean Thompson becomes the prime suspect in the murder of PK on Home and Away...

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) is next in line to be questioned, as the police investigation into PK's murder continues on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Unfortunately, John Palmer (Shane Withington) has confirmed that Dean got into a confrontation with PK at the Surf Club, after threats against his young son, Jai.



On top of that, Dean has previously done time for manslaughter and was a suspect in the murder of Bella Nixon's (Courtney Miller) nasty dad, Ross, a few years back.



Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) reckons that she and Senior Sergeant Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) could have enough evidence...



Later that day, Dean's girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), is horrified when police arrive with a warrant to search the farm house.



Once again, Dean swears his innocence over PK's murder.



But Cash and Rose soon make a SHOCK discovery in the boot of Dean's car that says otherwise!



WHAT is the incriminating evidence?



It's not looking good for Dean after he admits he kidnapped PK shortly before his death on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Bella's afternoon photography session is interrupted by an unexpected visitor.



Emmett Ellison (Jamie Robbie Reyne) is back from New York!



But WHAT brings the photographer back to the Bay?



Emmett has a surprise proposal for Bella:



He's just landed a project working with an indie art gallery and needs an assistant for 3 months.



Emmett just knows that Bella is the gal for the job!



Will Bella accept an assignment to work in the Big Apple?

Emmett returns with a surprise job offer for Bella on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

There's been a BIG fallout between restaurant boss, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and her employee, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis).



Felicity warned Mackenzie against getting involved with dodgy dealer, PK.



As a result, Felicity's boyfriend, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) got stabbed at Salt during an attempted robbery arranged by PK's associate, Nathan Silva (Ryan Panizza).



However, Mackenzie is not happy with Felicity either, after she told Mackenzie's boyfriend, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) how she almost cheated on him with PK.



There's another angry war of words when Mackenzie and Felicity cross paths on today's episode of the Aussie soap.



But WHO encourages Felicity to make peace with Mackenzie and cut her some slack?

Felicity blames Mackenzie for Tane's near-fatal stabbing on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR