'Home and Away' spoilers: Will Dean Thompson QUIT surfing?

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) is in a whole lot of pain after his unfortunate surf board accident on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Dean climbed back onto his surf board in the living room at home.



But he was suddenly struck by pain and collapsed onto the floor in agony...



Dean's girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is alarmed when she returns home to find Dean in a state.



She reckons Dean would be better off trying out his surf board down at the beach.



Surely being in the sea is the perfect way to heal and strengthen himself again after last year's terrible car accident?



But is Ziggy pushing Dean too soon to get back on his board?



Down by the water's edge, Dean is overcome with fear.



He's also struck by another worry... could his injuries from the crash be permanent?



In which case, are Dean's surf dreams officially over?

Dean's home surfing session was a DISASTER on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) is worried about the upcoming complaint tribunal, after former patient, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) accused the doctor of misdiagnosing her in hospital.



Logan bumps into Marilyn at the Diner and tries to smooth everything over.



But Marilyn makes it very clear that she doesn't want any further medical attention from Dr Bennett!



Logan finds himself in the bad books with his girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) too.



She is annoyed that he approached Marilyn after they already agreed to steer clear.



Logan and Mackenzie get into a heated argument about the situation.



Has Logan blown it with both Marilyn and Mackenzie?

Logan is worried about Marilyn's recent strange behaviour on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is not too thrilled about being stuck with houseguest Marilyn, while his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is away visiting her son, VJ in Cyprus.



Marilyn soon senses she's not entirely welcome at the Morgan house.



She puts Justin on the spot about his attempts to avoid her.



But Marilyn is in for a surprise when Justin gently points out that all her Summer Bay friends are finding her quite difficult to be around at the moment!



Will Justin's advice be a wake-up call for Marilyn about her snappish behaviour towards good friends like Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger)?

Justin and Irene try to get through to Marilyn about her behaviour on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR