Home and Away spoilers: Will Eden Fowler push Cash too far?

Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) is worried for her boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), whose job is on the line on Home and Away



Copper Cash has been suspended from his job at Yabbie Creek Police Station.



Cash broke the rules when he helped Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) and her fugitive sister, Dana (Ally Harris).



Eden is furious after discovering the FULL story about Cash's involvement with the Matheson sisters.

But she can't understand why Cash doesn't want to discuss the matter of his suspension.



As Eden continues to push the issue, Cash SNAPS and bites back...

Maybe Eden should be more focused on her own career crisis with band Lyrik, than hassling him!

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is disappointed after his wife, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) shuts down their baby talk again.



Unfortunately for Felicity, he is not about to let the discussion drop!



Felicity reminds Tane that she made her feelings very clear on the matter during their previous conversation.



She may NEVER change her mind about wanting a child.



Is Tane prepared to accept Felicity's decision?

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is not too thrilled by the news that Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) may soon be moving into the Morgan house.



Marilyn is a long-time family friend but Justin is reminded about the last time they all lived together under the same roof!



However, Marilyn is currently at odds with Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and has been kicked-out of Summer Bay House!



Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is caught-in-the-middle of the fallout between Marilyn and Roo.

But she's not one to abandon a friend during their time of need.

Leah is annoyed by Justin's complaints about Marilyn moving in.



So she gives him an ULTIMATUM.



He must be the one to tell Marilyn that she needs to find somewhere else to live!

