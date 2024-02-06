Home and Away spoilers: Will Felicity and Cash find themselves HOMELESS?
Airs Wednesday 14 February 2024 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Are Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) and her brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) about to have nowhere to live on Home and Away? (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Following the break-up of Felicity's marriage to Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), the siblings have been given their marching orders from the Parata house!
Tane has already publicly announced that the marriage is over and clearly isn't worried about seeing either Felicity or Cash out on the streets!
Felicity is the one currently feeling betrayed by Tane.
She begged him for another chance and now this has happened!
Will Felicity pack her bags and move out of the house without a fight?
Or is she still holding onto the hope that Tane could have a change-of-heart and move back home?
Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) puts her plan into action to try and get John Palmer (Shane Withington) his job back at the Surf Club.
Dana arranges to meet Banjo Henderson (Michael Cameron) at the Diner.
She hopes she'll be able to convince Banjo to withdraw his complaint against John.
But Dana's plan runs into trouble when Banjo gets the WRONG idea that Dana has invited him out on a date!
Meanwhile, will Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) regret offering to help out Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) at the Surf Club?
There's a whole LOT of extra work to do now that John's gone.
And Mali has his own surf business to run too!
Will everyone soon be wishing that John Palmer was back in the building?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
