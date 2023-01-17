Home and Away spoilers: Will Felicity Newman make peace with Gary?

Felicity Newman faces a dilemma over whether to let foster dad Gary back into her life on Home and Away...

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) is furious to discover that her brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) has invited their foster dad, Gary (guest star Peter Phelps) for a visit on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Felicity doesn't react well after Gary's visit to the Parata house to try and reconcile and put the past behind them.



Felicity's fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), tries to encourage her to give things with Gary another go.



But stubborn Felicity makes it clear that the door is closed and Gary is NOT invited to their upcoming wedding.



He is just a painful reminder of the past and her own dad's death by suicide.



After Felicity sends Gary packing, Cash feels guilty and wonders if he's just made things worse...



Refusing to give up, Cash begs Felicity to put the past behind her and make peace with Gary for his sake.



Cash argues that it's important that the siblings don't turn their backs on the remaining family they have.



Will Cash's words of wisdom be a wake-up call for Felicity?



Is she ready to confront what happened in the past?

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) have both been women on a MISSION, since they volunteered at the homeless shelter in the city.



Roo and Marilyn have been brainstorming ideas for a charity project, to bring a bit of goodwill to Summer Bay.



Roo's dad, Alf (Ray Meagher), suggests another good truck could help.



Remember the food truck that was formerly run by Ryder Jackson and Chloe Anderson that EXPLODED!



Only problem is, a food truck would be expensive to launch and run.



Can the ladies come-up with a plan to fundraise enough money for a new food truck?

